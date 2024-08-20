Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.62

Shares of Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.62 and last traded at $45.62, with a volume of 24 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.62.
Koninklijke Vopak Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14.
Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Vopak had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Vopak will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile
Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines.
