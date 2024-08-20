Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Position Reduced by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 2,328.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

KRYS traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.39. 26,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,626. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.95 and a twelve month high of $219.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70283900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Articles

