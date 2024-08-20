Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) CEO Sells $200,970.00 in Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $200,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Latham Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWIM traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,706. The firm has a market cap of $688.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.67 and a beta of 1.76. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SWIM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Trading of Latham Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

(Get Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.