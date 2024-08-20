Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 10,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEGN shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Shares of LEGN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.41. 50,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,443. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 0.11. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $72.38.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.49. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The business had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 154.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

