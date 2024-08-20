Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LBRDA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered Liberty Broadband from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 212,386.5% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 299,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 299,465 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,239,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 61.9% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 370,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 38.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 104,268 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 279.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 82,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.