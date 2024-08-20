Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $480.26. 28,442,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,845,246. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.36. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

