Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 1,295 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.51. 5,955,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,790,882. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 73.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VRT. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

