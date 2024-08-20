Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Hits $2,660.20 on Top Exchanges

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,660.20 or 0.04387038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion and approximately $38.73 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,830,356 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,830,356.14984589. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,627.01551833 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $32,664,633.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

