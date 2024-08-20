Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of LINC stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $27,330.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 874,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $784,349. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

