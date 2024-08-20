Lista DAO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.35 Million (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Lista DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000670 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. Lista DAO has a market cap of $82.21 million and $25.35 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lista DAO Token Profile

Lista DAO launched on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 202,417,519 tokens. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 230,937,500 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.39851678 USD and is down -7.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $87,065,924.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lista DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

