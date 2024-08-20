Loews Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:L)

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Loews Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of L stock opened at $79.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.83. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $61.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,906.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,972.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.63 per share, with a total value of $499,906.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,972.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

