LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

LSI Industries stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $427.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $32,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

