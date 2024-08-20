Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,490,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 10,410,000 shares. Approximately 14.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.
Lumentum Trading Up 1.6 %
LITE stock opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.87.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.36 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Lumentum by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
