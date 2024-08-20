Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,490,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 10,410,000 shares. Approximately 14.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Lumentum Trading Up 1.6 %

LITE stock opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.36 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Lumentum by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also

