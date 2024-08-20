Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$28.50

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LUG. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.00.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LUG

Lundin Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity at Lundin Gold

LUG traded up C$0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.36. 138,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,129. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$14.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.62. The stock has a market cap of C$6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$610,253.42. 58.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.