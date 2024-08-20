LUXO (LUXO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30,720.35

LUXO (LUXO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. LUXO has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $30,720.35 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LUXO has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One LUXO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO launched on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official website is www.luxochain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project’s mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.

LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Luxochain%5FChannel)[Medium](https://medium.com/@luxochain)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484855/luxo-whitepaper.pdf)”

