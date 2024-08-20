M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Sets New 12-Month High at $216.00

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 216 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 216 ($2.81), with a volume of 45 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.73).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The stock has a market cap of £27.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1,569.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 198.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 181.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,230.77%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

