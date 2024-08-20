M3 Advisory Group LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $956.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.6 %

LLY traded up $23.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $945.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,621,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,260. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $967.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $880.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $808.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

