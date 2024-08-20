Macy’s (M) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Macy’s to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE:M opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 594.83 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,464 shares of company stock valued at $824,081 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on M. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

