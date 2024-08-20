Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Trading Up 3.3%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 4,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 55,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $530.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $136.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.10 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 722.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $593,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2,254.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 65,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

