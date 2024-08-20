Maziar Arjomand Sells 22,116 Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 22,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $18,798.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,245,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,940.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PET traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 162,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,709. Wag! Group Co. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Wag! Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Wag! Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Wag! Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PET. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Wag! Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Wag! Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Wag! Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PET

About Wag! Group

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.