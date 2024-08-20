MBE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,471,687,000 after purchasing an additional 778,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $6,016,878,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,894,729,000 after purchasing an additional 150,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,338,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,757,000 after purchasing an additional 695,502 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,170,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,329,000 after purchasing an additional 154,426 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $214.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,158,169. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $217.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $616.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

