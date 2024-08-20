Mcashchain Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.15 (MCASH)

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Mcashchain has a market cap of $30.90 million and $0.15 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mcashchain has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Mcashchain token can now be purchased for $0.0476 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Mcashchain Token Profile

Mcashchain’s launch date was June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. Mcashchain’s official message board is medium.com/mcashchain. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mcashchain’s official website is www.mcash.network.

Buying and Selling Mcashchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.04930159 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mcashchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mcashchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mcashchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

