McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,889 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 101,523 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 29,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.63. 3,567,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,024. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $205.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.80.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,491 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.71.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

