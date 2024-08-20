Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Merus were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter worth $550,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Merus by 63.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,060 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,503 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merus by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 888,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,444,000 after buying an additional 444,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Merus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRUS. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Merus from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Merus Price Performance

MRUS traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $53.72. 23,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,768. Merus has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 476.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Merus will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Harry Shuman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Harry Shuman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,792. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Merus Profile

(Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.