MetisDAO 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.87 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $30.85 or 0.00052398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $183.77 million and $4.87 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 32.06832314 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $5,006,920.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

