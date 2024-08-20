Metro (ETR:B4B3) Shares Down 7.4%

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €5.00 ($5.56) and last traded at €5.00 ($5.56). 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.40 ($6.00).

Metro Trading Down 7.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.67.

About Metro

Metro AG operates as a food wholesale company in Germany and internationally. It operates bricks-and-mortar wholesale stores and delivery depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, Aviludo, Pro a Pro Spain, Johan i Hallen & Bergfalk, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafés, catering companies, canteen operators, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

