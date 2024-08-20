Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Lifted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

MCHP stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.90. 759,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,004,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,163 shares of company stock valued at $598,737. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

