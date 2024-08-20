MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $364.00

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 364 ($4.73) and last traded at GBX 356.50 ($4.63), with a volume of 58042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.61).

MIGO Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 356.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 350.01. The company has a market cap of £80.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8,875.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 27.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. MIGO Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,500.00%.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

