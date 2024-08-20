Milestone Asset Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,763 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,548 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,063,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,283,000 after acquiring an additional 403,905 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,877,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,241,000 after buying an additional 1,413,417 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,180,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 495,673 shares of company stock valued at $14,514,337. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 51,802,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,664,289. The company has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

