Milestone Asset Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Milestone Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,633 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Price Performance

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,014. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a market cap of $275.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.