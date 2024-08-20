Milestone Asset Management LLC Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Milestone Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United States Gasoline Fund were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 22.9% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,318,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UGA traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,016. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $76.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.55.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

