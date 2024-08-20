Milestone Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of PYLD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 492,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,596. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $26.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

