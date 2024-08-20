Milestone Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 242.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $6.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,688,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,102,344. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.76 and a 200-day moving average of $165.42. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $250.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

