Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

