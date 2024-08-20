Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance
Shares of Mitsubishi Estate stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.47.
Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile
