Moonbeam Trading Up 3% This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $147.65 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00035725 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012066 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,132,919,257 coins and its circulating supply is 893,875,693 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

