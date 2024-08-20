Morgan Stanley Raises Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $55.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.12.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.13. 58,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,970. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -80.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $96,192.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,446,805 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 37.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

