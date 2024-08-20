MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Stock Price Down 0.6%

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €66.65 ($74.06) and last traded at €66.80 ($74.22). 5,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 153,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at €67.20 ($74.67).

MorphoSys Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €67.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,454.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.66.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

