Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 0.3%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.25. 21,781,114 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 407% from the average session volume of 4,292,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 3.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mullen Automotive news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.