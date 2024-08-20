Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 0.3%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.25. 21,781,114 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 407% from the average session volume of 4,292,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mullen Automotive news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

