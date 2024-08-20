Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 0.3%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.25. 21,781,114 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 407% from the average session volume of 4,292,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mullen Automotive news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

