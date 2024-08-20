Myro Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13.95 Million (MYRO)

Myro (MYRO) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Myro has a market capitalization of $79.19 million and approximately $13.95 million worth of Myro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Myro has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Myro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0792 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Myro Token Profile

Myro’s launch date was November 8th, 2023. Myro’s total supply is 999,981,490 tokens. Myro’s official Twitter account is @myrosol. Myro’s official website is myrothedog.com.

Buying and Selling Myro

According to CryptoCompare, “Myro (MYRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Myro has a current supply of 999,981,490.5 with 944,203,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myro is 0.08187493 USD and is up 12.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $13,001,445.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrothedog.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

