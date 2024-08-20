National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$122.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$121.00 to C$122.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s current price.

NA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$114.85.

NA stock traded down C$0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$117.54. 200,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,250. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$111.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$111.23. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$84.27 and a 52-week high of C$118.77.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported C$2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.89 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 10.5085049 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$946,792.00. In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$117.24 per share, with a total value of C$38,103.00. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

