National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) PT Raised to $81.00

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $80.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $59.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.00. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $59.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 53,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 61,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 33,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

