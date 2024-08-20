National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) PT Raised to $41.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NSA. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NSA

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $46.84.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth $59,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.