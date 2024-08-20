NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Receives $16.43 Average PT from Analysts

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VYX. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, EVP Eric Schoch acquired 21,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $264,425.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 101,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,369.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,734.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Eric Schoch acquired 21,692 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $264,425.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,369.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VYX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth about $839,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth about $2,196,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VYX opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. NCR Voyix has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.64.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

