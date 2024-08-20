Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 619.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,917.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,742,000 after buying an additional 196,986 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 16.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 31.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $257.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.63. The stock had a trading volume of 131,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,102. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.58. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $267.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

