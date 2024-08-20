Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 53,180 Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,180 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 62,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 31.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of BOX by 27.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $342,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,552,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,965,818.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $342,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,552,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,965,818.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,560 shares of company stock worth $1,556,440. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $28.30. 95,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,602. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.86. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $30.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.65 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

