Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 3,804 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 483.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 318,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,603. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $64.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAR. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In related news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.37 per share, with a total value of $99,684.84. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,607 shares in the company, valued at $496,337.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

