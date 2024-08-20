Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $1.01 Million in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 153,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in agilon health by 626.1% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in agilon health by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of agilon health by 406.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth $60,000.

NYSE AGL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,948. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.60.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of agilon health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

