Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $2.54 Million in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,712 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Twilio by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Twilio by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.06. 642,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $119,013.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,318,745.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $46,133.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,963,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $119,013.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,165 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,865. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

