Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $744,000 in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6,277.8% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $66.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,667. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.19.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEIC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

