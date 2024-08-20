Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,760 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,401,142,000 after purchasing an additional 417,818 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Target by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after acquiring an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,525,000 after acquiring an additional 137,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,810,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Target by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,153,875 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $558,898,000 after acquiring an additional 470,647 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.54. 1,404,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,875,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.41. The company has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Target from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.57.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

