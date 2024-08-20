Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,760 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,401,142,000 after purchasing an additional 417,818 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Target by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after acquiring an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,525,000 after acquiring an additional 137,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,810,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Target by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,153,875 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $558,898,000 after acquiring an additional 470,647 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Target Stock Performance
TGT stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.54. 1,404,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,875,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.41. The company has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.
Target Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.28%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Target from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.57.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
